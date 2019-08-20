Apex (CPX) 1-Day Volume Hits $49,287.00

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Apex has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $49,287.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apex token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, LBank and Bitbns. In the last week, Apex has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010772 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009728 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,774,330 tokens. Apex’s official website is apex.chinapex.com. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

