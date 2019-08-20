Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.93. 347,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

