APR Coin Price Up 45.8% This Week (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 54.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, APR Coin has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and TOPBTC. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $37,523.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded up 200.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 8,724,732 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.