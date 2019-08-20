Aragon (ANT) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Aragon has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00006592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Upbit, GOPAX and IDEX. Aragon has a market capitalization of $21.22 million and approximately $5,381.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00262838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.01312746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00091931 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,956,794 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, HitBTC, Bittrex, AirSwap, Upbit, GOPAX, Liqui and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

