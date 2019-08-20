Arcblock (ABT) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $18.45 million and $3.31 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, DDEX, BitMart and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00261104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.01301188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00092633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000411 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, IDEX, LBank, BitMart, CoinBene, Bithumb, OKEx, Kucoin, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

