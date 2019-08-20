Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NASDAQ ARCT traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. 77,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $150.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.36. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.75% and a negative net margin of 50.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 77,224 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

