Arion (ARION) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $624.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Arion has a market cap of $25,840.00 and $624.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arion has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00262179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.01306488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00091755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 10,937,632 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

