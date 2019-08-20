ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) Trading 1.4% Higher

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units stock. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

