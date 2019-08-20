ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Trading 0.6% Higher

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.68 and last traded at $82.68, 103 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.17.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ASM International in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.68. ASM International had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $408.30 million during the quarter.

About ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

