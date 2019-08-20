AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Given $30.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AssetMark Financial an industry rank of 68 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AMK stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 88,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,948. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

In related news, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Huatai sold 8,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $167,131,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.