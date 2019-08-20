Atheios Market Cap Achieves $9,429.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, Atheios has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $9,429.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

