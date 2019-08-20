ATLANT (ATL) Price Hits $0.0195 on Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. During the last week, ATLANT has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $228.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ATLANT

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

