ATMChain Reaches Market Cap of $500,593.00 (ATM)

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, ATMChain has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. ATMChain has a total market cap of $500,593.00 and $46.00 worth of ATMChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATMChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit and Rfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.03 or 0.00874678 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003689 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000997 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ATMChain Profile

ATMChain (CRYPTO:ATM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. ATMChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,285,460 tokens. ATMChain’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATMChain is /r/atmchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATMChain’s official website is www.atmchain.io.

Buying and Selling ATMChain

ATMChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, YoBit, Rfinex, HitBTC, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATMChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATMChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATMChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

