Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Up 5.7%

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.36 and last traded at $17.60, 108,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 87,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCEL. Evercore ISI began coverage on Atreca in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.63 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atreca in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Atreca in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.83.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($2.90). As a group, analysts expect that Atreca will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,721,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter worth $499,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter worth $1,830,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter worth $1,123,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter worth $144,000. 7.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

