Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,330 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total transaction of $412,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $161,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.35.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $147.13. 34,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.83. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.79. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.14 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

