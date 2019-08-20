Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.58

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.58 and traded as low as $22.00. Avacta Group shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 40,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Avacta Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.58. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

About Avacta Group (LON:AVCT)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

