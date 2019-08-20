Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Trading 5.6% Higher

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.38, 145,271 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 237,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $467.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.70.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Avrobio Inc will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 810,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avrobio by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Avrobio by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

