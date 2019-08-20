Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACLS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

ACLS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 465,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 448.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

