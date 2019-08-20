Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.65. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 242,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.37. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

