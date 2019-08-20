Azart Market Capitalization Achieves $2,663.00 (AZART)

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Azart coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Azart has a market cap of $2,663.00 and $43.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Azart has traded 48.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azart alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005376 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Azart Coin Profile

Azart is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.