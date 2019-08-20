B3Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $396,771.00 (KB3)

B3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One B3Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. B3Coin has a market capitalization of $396,771.00 and $100.00 worth of B3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, B3Coin has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00873254 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003789 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000864 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000369 BTC.

B3Coin Profile

B3Coin (KB3) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2016. B3Coin’s total supply is 751,513,320 coins. The official website for B3Coin is b3coin.io. B3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling B3Coin

B3Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy B3Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

