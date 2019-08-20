BaaSid Market Capitalization Tops $3.17 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $16.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,192,525,852 tokens. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

