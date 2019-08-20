Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $135.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Walmart from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.51.

Shares of WMT opened at $113.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.85. Walmart has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,322,329 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $134,930,451.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,580,022.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,097,455 shares of company stock worth $321,872,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

