BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.09

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 1162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Several research analysts have commented on BRRAY shares. ValuEngine downgraded BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.71.

BARLOWORLD LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, rest of Africa, the Middle East, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term vehicle lease and fleet management services to operators of passenger and commercial vehicles; and bulk used vehicle disposal solutions and other digital services.

