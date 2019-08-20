Basic Attention Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.09 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Koinex, ABCC and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $230.46 million and approximately $18.09 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00264332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.58 or 0.01317938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022951 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00091851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,279,225,522 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, Zebpay, Liqui, Bittrex, Poloniex, GOPAX, Upbit, DDEX, Huobi, ChaoEX, IDCM, Gate.io, CPDAX, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Kyber Network, ABCC, Binance, Radar Relay, WazirX, HitBTC, IDEX, AirSwap, Ethfinex, Koinex, BitBay, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.