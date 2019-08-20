Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing products that address the medical challenge of increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. With two commercialized drugs, the company is committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and life-threatening conditions. “

BPMUF stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $63.92.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers isavuconazole, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally under the Cresemba brand.

