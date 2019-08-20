Bata (BTA) Market Cap Reaches $35,705.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. Over the last week, Bata has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Bata has a total market cap of $35,705.00 and approximately $230.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00704117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00014705 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,388 coins. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

