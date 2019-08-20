Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

BPT traded up A$0.18 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$2.18 ($1.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,885,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360,000. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.98. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of A$1.28 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of A$2.27 ($1.61). The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63.

In other Beach Energy news, insider Matthew Kay 401,257 shares of Beach Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

