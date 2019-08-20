Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Bellicum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.33% and a negative net margin of 4,081.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLCM shares. ValuEngine raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,190,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 194,226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,811 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,105,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,379,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 346,138 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include Rivo-cel that is in Phase II/III clinical trials to improve hematopoietic stem cell transplantation outcomes in the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including leukemias, lymphomas, and inherited blood disorders; and BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

