Benchmark Cuts Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Price Target to $60.00

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the marijuana producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGC. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.57 price target on the stock. GMP Securities upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.13.

NYSE:CGC opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 3.63.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 647.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 76.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,296 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,861 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 93,136 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,434 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 30.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

