Benz (BENZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Benz has a market capitalization of $506.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Benz has traded up 45.4% against the dollar. One Benz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00263743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.24 or 0.01320899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00022713 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00092290 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID.

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.