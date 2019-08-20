BetterBetting (BETR) One Day Volume Hits $9.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $169,343.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00264526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.68 or 0.01321975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00022888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00091938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000418 BTC.

BetterBetting Token Profile

BetterBetting’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 200,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,527,367 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.