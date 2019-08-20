BEZEQ ISRAEL TE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Shares Down 2.9%

BEZEQ ISRAEL TE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29, 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67.

BEZEQ ISRAEL TE/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services in Israel. The company operates in four segments: Fixed Line Domestic Communications; Cellular Communications; International Communications, Internet Services and Network End Point; and Multichannel Television. It offers basic telephony services on domestic telephone lines, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; broadband Internet access infrastructure services; transmission and data-communication services to business customers and communications providers; virtual server services, Bcloud and Bcyber services; smart home, business, and city services; IP Centrex, a private virtual PBX services; and B144 services, an advertising platform for digital advertising and marketing to small businesses, Wi-Fi, SMS, BCAM, and remote backup.

