BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 121.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3,720.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. 1,258,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,275. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. BHP Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $59.02.

BHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

