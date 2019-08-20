BidaskClub Downgrades SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC opened at $57.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.28 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,147,623.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,172,775.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $622,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $2,017,423. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after buying an additional 165,595 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,624,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,515,000 after buying an additional 45,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SEI Investments by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,364,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,834,000 after buying an additional 172,443 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,214,000 after buying an additional 1,376,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,741,000 after buying an additional 283,678 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.