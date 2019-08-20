BidaskClub Lowers Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EBIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ebix from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Ebix from a c+ rating to a f rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ebix has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.30.

Get Ebix alerts:

Shares of EBIX opened at $36.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ebix has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.41 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ebix will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,171,000 after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,355,000 after acquiring an additional 92,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,264,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,501,000 after acquiring an additional 72,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.