BidaskClub Lowers United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UNFI. Loop Capital reduced their target price on United Natural Foods to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut United Natural Foods from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reissued a sell rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.59.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $416.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.59.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 96.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 41.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 64.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

