Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Trading Down 7.4%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.50, 1,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNET)

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams.

