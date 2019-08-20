Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3,800.68

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,800.68 and traded as low as $3,740.00. Bioventix shares last traded at $3,785.00, with a volume of 1,041 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,801.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,765.84. The company has a market capitalization of $194.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44.

Bioventix Company Profile (LON:BVXP)

Bioventix PLC manufactures and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in blood-testing machines in hospitals and other labs worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications.

