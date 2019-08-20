Bitcoin Scrypt Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Scrypt has a market capitalization of $185,861.00 and $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000348 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Scrypt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

