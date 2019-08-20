Bitcore Price Tops $0.33 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $590.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, QBTC and HitBTC. During the last week, Bitcore has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,637.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.42 or 0.01844789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.34 or 0.02967668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00698908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00810070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012307 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00055546 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00490031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00128113 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,779,184 coins and its circulating supply is 17,278,225 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, QBTC, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

