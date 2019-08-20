bitJob Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. One bitJob token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Liquid. bitJob has a total market capitalization of $57,133.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitJob has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00261809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.01311588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092095 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000408 BTC.

bitJob Profile

bitJob was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io. The official message board for bitJob is medium.com/bitjob.

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

