Bitrue Coin (BTR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $818,924.00

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0855 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $818,924.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.32 or 0.04748155 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000870 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bitrue Coin is a token. It launched on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,100,001 tokens. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

Bitrue Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

