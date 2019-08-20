BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of BKF Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKFG) shot up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, 200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15,285% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.55.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKFG)

BKF Capital Group, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a merchant bank providing capital to companies primarily in the form of share ownership, as well as advisory services on corporate matters to the firms in which the company invests, including mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, and general operations and financial management.

