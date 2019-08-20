BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0549 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $22,083.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00024104 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 62,953,081 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Upbit, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

