Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.63

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund (NYSE:HYT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.63 and traded as high as $10.49. Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 3,691 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

Get Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Coporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.