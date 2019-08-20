Blue Moon Zinc (CVE:MOON) Stock Price Down 20%

Blue Moon Zinc Corp (CVE:MOON) fell 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 53,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 105,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82.

Blue Moon Zinc Company Profile (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Zinc Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Blue Moon property that comprises mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California.

