Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at CIBC

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$48.97.

TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$45.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.89. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$36.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.58, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Lisa Maureen Russell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.55, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,289 shares in the company, valued at C$406,929.95.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

