Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.96. The stock had a trading volume of 103,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,884. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.00. The company has a market cap of $185.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

