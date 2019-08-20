BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) & PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) Financial Analysis

BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) and PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BofI and PB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BofI 0 0 0 0 N/A PB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

PB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BofI does not pay a dividend. PB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BofI and PB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BofI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PB Bancorp $20.09 million 4.23 $3.12 million N/A N/A

PB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BofI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.3% of BofI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of BofI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BofI and PB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BofI N/A N/A N/A PB Bancorp 20.09% 5.01% 0.81%

Summary

PB Bancorp beats BofI on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BofI Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. BofI Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of October 4, 2018, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. It also operates through a special needs limited branch and limited services mobile office. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

